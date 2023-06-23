Cuba launches new rum dedicated to the centenary of Don Pancho Winery





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 23 ( ACN) The Extra Aged Rum of the Isla Grande brand "100 Years Bodega Don Pancho" and the perfume "Soy Santiaguero", by Suchel Fragancias, with the collaboration of the Cuba Ron S.A. Corporation, were presented today in this eastern province, as part of the activities of the 18th International Fair ExpoCaribe 2023.



In the evening, chaired by Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, vice prime minister of the Republic of Cuba and head of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, it was learned that the beverage honors the centenary of the winery recognized as the Cathedral of Light Rum in the Caribbean island, as well as the 30th anniversary of the constitution of the Cuba Ron Corporation.



Julio Ayan, master rum maker since 2011, said that the elixir recalls aromas of coffee and cocoa, and when tasted, it transforms its soft and semi-sweet flavor to dry.



He said that Cuban light rum is a consummate product and the winery is the place in charge of perpetuating its existence forever as a superior brand.



According to Orlando Borrego, president of the Cuba Ron S.A. corporation, this industry, despite the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, is seeking alternatives in order to achieve higher production volumes for export and meet the demand in the domestic market.



The event was an opportunity to recognize the nine masters of Cuban light rum, whose knowledge was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in November 2022.