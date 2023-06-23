Trade Fair Promotes Eastern Cuba Business Opportunities





Santiago de Cuba, June 22 (ACN) Representatives of different economic areas in Eastern Cuban provinces presented the business opportunities and potential for trade and investment during the ongoing ExpoCaribe International Trade Fair.



Foreign Trade head in Holguin province Leonardo Bruzon addressed the tourism potential in his territory, which has been gifted with outstanding natural attractions like gorgeous beaches turning Holguin the island’s third major tourist center.



Bruzon referred to the provincial government willingness to foster tourism, chemical production, energy and the sugar industry.



Meanwhile, Bruzon’s counterpart in the province of Granma Priciliano Isador said that the cultivation of rice, sugar cane, coffee and the production of bee honey are part of the traditions in his territory.



Cuban Foreign Trade General Director called for the unity of all economic actors to achieve a linkage that favor production increase and economic progress, as well as strategic alliances with other Caribbean companies.