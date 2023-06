New MSMEs Join Cuban Economy

Havana, June 22 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved another 100 applications to set up new micro, small and medium companies—99 private businesses and one state-run enterprise.



The state company is based in eastern Holguin province and will operate in agriculture and ranching.



The rest of the companies, all private and mostly based in Havana, will operate in food processing, gastronomy, construction materials, maintenance and repair of cars and motorcycles, and commercialization of car spare parts and accessories.