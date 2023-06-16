Cuban ministry of agriculture updates on effects of rains on agricultural system





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The heavy rains reported this month in the eastern provinces of Cuba caused damage to 20,012 hectares (ha) of several crops, as well as the death of 159 head of cattle and 126 sheep-goats, the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) reported.



According to the second report on the damages caused by the hydrometeorological phenomenon to the agricultural system, published in the web site of the referred body, up to this Thursday, 2,315 hectares had been recovered.



The total number of affected crops includes 4,742 ha of cassava, 956 ha of plantain, 1,314 ha of sweet potato, 3,763 ha of pumpkin, 589 ha of cowpea beans, 5,189 ha of corn, 1,308 ha of rice, 263 ha of coffee and 1,888 ha of other plantations.



In the case of livestock, the report states that 102 calves, 14 heifers, 18 cows, 18 cows, two yearlings, two oxen and two buffaloes died.



Information from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) indicates that in the first 10 days of the month in the eastern region of the country the highest rainfall record in the country was registered: 211.3 millimeters, which represents 141 % of the historical average.