Cuba and Iran agree to strengthen economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 15 (ACN) The willingness to strengthen commercial and financial ties between Cuba and Iran became manifest today in this city during a Business Forum held by businesspeople from both countries and attended by Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Both sides reasserted their wish to expand their economic and investment agreements and highlighted the importance of designing new plans to implement actions and policies to reach these goals at the highest level.



Ebrahim Raisi referred to the great progress the two countries have made in this regard, as evidenced by Cuba’s support with its vaccines to fight COVID-19 in Iran, as well as to the possibilities to develop joint projects in the fields of biotechnology, mining and power generation, among others. He also stated his intention to work with the Island to this end, since, he said, Cuba plays a very important role in the conception of Iran's foreign policy.



Cuba and Iran have maintained friendly ties for almost 45 years and have made significant achievements in terms of political coordination and measures such as the transfer of Cuban biotechnological products and Iranian nanotechnology, among other deals of common interest.