Cuban Economy Takes on Another 259 New Private and State Companies





Havana, June 8 (ACN) The Cuban Economy and Planning Ministry (MEP) approved the applications of 259 new businesses—255 private and 4 state-run micro, small and medium companies.



The four state-run businesses will operate mines and quarries, foreign trade, lodging and work management services in the provinces of Mayabeque, Havana (west); Ciego de Avila (Center) and Camaguey (East).



As to the private companies, 57 are micro, 19 are small and 49 medium businesses, most of them operating in the areas of gastronomy, construction and food commercialization, particularly in the capital Havana and Santiago de Cuba.