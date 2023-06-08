Mexican expert praises results of Agrociencias 2023





VARADERO, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Mexican neuropsychologist Marisol Taja praised the opportunities provided by the 5th International Congress of Agricultural Sciences Agrociencias 2023 held in Cuba to share experiences with experts from various fields.



Ms. Taja, who came to present papers on equine-assisted therapy to treat physical and mental disorders, remarked that Agrociencias 2023 give participants the chance to exchange views, unify criteria and establish new alliances. She also took part in the 5th International Scientific Seminar on Veterinary Medicine and the 1st International Workshop on Agrarian Social Development, both featured in the Congress.



Agrociencias 2023 gathers academics, scientists, students, producers and entrepreneurs from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, France, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Russia, and the host country.