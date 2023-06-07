Economic actors exhibit at international event





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Goods and services of the Cuban state and private sectors are showcased at the scientific and commercial fair of the 5th International Congress of Agricultural Sciences Agrociencias 2023, attended by about 20 entities that include scientific centers and MSMEs.



Alberto Miguel de la Paz, methodologist of the Agrarian University of Havana (UNAH), sponsor of the event, stressed that the conference managed to organize one of its largest fairs ever—despite the current economic problems—to give enterprises an opportunity to show their results and facilitate new business deals.



Agrociencias 2023 gathers more than 600 academics, scientists, students, producers, companies and other actors from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, France, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Russia.



The conference program also features the 1st International Workshop on Agrarian Social Development, the 12th International Scientific Seminar on Tropical Agriculture, the 5th International Seminar on Veterinary Medicine, and the 17th Conference on Agricultural Engineering.