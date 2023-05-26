Díaz-Canel: “HostelCuba ratifies investor confidence”





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel remarked that the conference HostelCuba 2023 ratifies that the Island inspires confidence among investors.



“This is one of the largest post-pandemic fairs of its kind, which shows that we are recovering and that the expectations and support of the participants have not waned,” he stressed. “HostelCuba 2023 is an opportunity to open new businesses and acquiring new technologies through production linkages with farmers and non-state economic actors.”



The 4th International Hotel and Restaurant Trade Fair HostelCuba 2023 opened on Tuesday with more than 300 exhibitors and brands from 15 countries.