Spain and Cuba Deepen Economic Links





Havana, May 22 (ACN) Cuba and Spain kept deepening economic links with the signing of a cooperation, investment and exchange accord between the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and Madrid’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services.



A Cuban business delegation headed by Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte held fruitful meetings with the Chamber of Commerce of Madrid during a forum on “Market Prospects and Challenges,” according to PL news agency.



During the meeting, Carricarte briefed his Spanish counterpart on the opportunities for investment on the island particularly for wholesale markets, the food industry and other priority areas.



The accord was penned by Carricarte and his counterpart Angel Asensio, who expressed their commitment to maintain systematic exchange of information and assistance to implement projects aimed at boosting trade, tourism and services.



Along with the bilateral cooperation accord, Cuban and Spanish businesspeople considered ways to expand relations in several economic areas.