All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
May Thursday

Spain and Cuba Deepen Economic Links



Havana, May 22 (ACN) Cuba and Spain kept deepening economic links with the signing of a cooperation, investment and exchange accord between the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and Madrid’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services.

A Cuban business delegation headed by Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte held fruitful meetings with the Chamber of Commerce of Madrid during a forum on “Market Prospects and Challenges,” according to PL news agency.

During the meeting, Carricarte briefed his Spanish counterpart on the opportunities for investment on the island particularly for wholesale markets, the food industry and other priority areas.

The accord was penned by Carricarte and his counterpart Angel Asensio, who expressed their commitment to maintain systematic exchange of information and assistance to implement projects aimed at boosting trade, tourism and services.

Along with the bilateral cooperation accord, Cuban and Spanish businesspeople considered ways to expand relations in several economic areas.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News