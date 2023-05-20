Díaz-Canel attends closing of Cuba-Russia business forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is attending the closing session of the Economic Business Forum and of the 11th Meeting of the Cuba-Russia Business Committee, held in Havana.



Joining the President are Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and his Deputy and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ricardo Cabrisas, as well as Dmitri N. Chernyshenko, Vice President of the Government of the Russian Federation.



Since Wednesday, more than 100 Russian businesspeople have discussed with their Cuban counterparts possible ways of strengthening ties in areas such as transport logistics, agro-industrial cooperation, innovation, digital transformation, construction, and tourism.



The Business Economic Forum and the Cuba-Russia Business Committee Meeting took place as part of the 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical cooperation.