Russian Business People willing to Increase Trade with Cuba





Havana, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Representatives of the Russian entrepreneurial sector and government said Wednesday in Havana that conditions are ready to increase and diversify economic links with Cuba surpassing last year’s trade exchange which climbed to 451 million dollars, particularly due to the oil supply to Cuba.



Addressing the opening session of the Russia-Cuba Economic and Business Forum in Havana, Russian representative Serguei Valdin expressed the Russian side’s aspiration that along with oil and soy bean, his country’s exports to Cuba also include other products, while Cuban exports to Russia not only include coffee, cigars and rums.



The meeting, running till Friday is being attended by 52 Russian companies and 106 Cuban enterprises. The business forum is focusing on issues like logistics for transportation, agricultural and industrial cooperation, innovation, construction, tourism and digital transformation.



Boris Titov, Commissioner of Russia’s President for the Rights of the Entrepreneurs, said that since last December’s visit to Moscow by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, both countries enjoy a new stage in bilateral trade and economic relations, with favorable conditions for a larger presence here of Russian entrepreneurs and joint ventures.



The Russian executive referred to a future maritime connection to favor bilateral trade, and the support by the Russian government with credit lines to Russian businesspersons who want to invest in Cuba.



Directors of Foreign Investment and Exports Carlos Luis Jorge and Yohanelys Savigne briefed the Russian businesspersons on the island’s current investment and trade opportunities.



The Economic and Business Forum and the 11 Cuba-Russia Entrepreneurial Commission will wind up on Friday.