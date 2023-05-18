Cuban Non-State Economic Sector Takes on 99 New Companies





Havana, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry (MEP) approved 99 new applications for non-state businesses—98 private companies and one cooperative.



The figure includes 25 micro, 47 small and 26 medium private enterprises.



The new cooperative will manufacture measurement, testing, navigation and control equipment and it’s based in the eastern province of Camaguey.



The rest of the new companies will operate in the areas of meat processing, construction, bakeries, textiles, and others.