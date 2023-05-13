President of the Cuban parliament visited entity of economic interest





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), visited today the Pradera Roja dairy farm in the municipality of Habana del Este, in Havana, founded in 1968 by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and heroine Celia Sanchez Manduley.



As reported by the Parliament on Twitter, Lazo Hernandez arrived in the place accompanied by Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, and Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of the province.



Another tweet referred that the legislative head exchanged with the workers of the livestock facility and was interested in issues related to the recovery of livestock farming, feeding of the livestock mass and others.