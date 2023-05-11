New MSMEs will Contribute to Cuban Economy





Havana, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Sixty Seven new micro, small and medium companies –63 private, 4 state-run—were approved to operate by the Cuban Economy and Planning.



The figure can be broken down into 16 micro, 27 small and 20 medium businesses, four of which will operate as state-run companies in the provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas and Guantanamo (East) and Sancti Spiritus (Center).



The new companies are in the fields of food processing and expenditure, construction, bakery, wines, charcoal, and information technologies.