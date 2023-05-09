Standardization Impacts Development of Cuban Tourism





Matanzas, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Experts with the Cuban Institute of Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control in this western province stressed the contribution of the center to the development of the tourist sector particularly in the Varadero Tourist region.



Institute member Inela Santamaria told the Cuban News Agency that her center trains tourism personnel in the knowledge and implementation of different norms in tune with international standards.



Most hotels in the area have been certified with international standards, including the implementation of management systems, said the expert who referred to the Blau Varadero Hotel which was the first facility of its kind in Cuba to have been certified with the ISO 50001 energy standards in 2022. She said that the Iberostar Varadero hotel is on the way to get the certifications too.



The work of the Territorial Standardization Office in Matanzas is crucial to implement investment projects in the tourist sector in terms of the norms and requirements needed to guarantee quality and other factors.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the office gave a workshop on Good practices for the hotel sector focusing on the management of foods and the use of workers’ protection means.



In the context of World Metology Day on May 20th the local office recalled the setting of on 8 May 1973 of the Cuban Institute of Standardization, Metrology and Quality Control.