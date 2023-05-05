Cuba 2024 International Tourism Fair to focus on Latin America and the Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2024, will be dedicated to the Latin American and Caribbean region, will be held in the Jardines del Rey archipelago and will promote its hotel, extra-hotel and nautical attractions, Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda announced.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of FITCuba 2023, the sector's minister said that the edition that concluded represented an opportunity to strengthen trade relations and establish new contacts that will contribute to the sustainable development of Cuban tourism.



These days it was possible to present the diversity of tourism, heritage and historical resources present in the national territory, as well as the warmth and hospitality of its people, Garcia Granda dded.



In spite of the adversities to which we are subjected, we are making progress in the modernization of the offer and incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, he assured.



During the evening, the Sabor Cubano(Cuban Flavor) awards were presented in the category of best breakfast buffet to Iberostar Parque Central, best starter to Bitacora Private Restaurant, best main dish to Isla Azul, best traditional dessert to Gran Caribe and best haute cuisine dessert to Palmares Tropicana.



The Grand Prize Sabor Cubano went to Cubanacan, and the prize for Light Gastronomy went to Palmares Finca El Campesino.



FITCuba 2023, held in Havana and focused on Culture and Heritage, sought to promote the undisputed natural attractions of Cuba's destination along with the hospitality and joviality of its inhabitants, which distinguishes the nation's tourism product.