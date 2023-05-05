U.S. blockade hinders scientific laboratory studies





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Laboratory studies, a major pillar of scientific research in the province of Holguin, are restrained by the U.S. blockade of Cuba, which has caused damages amounting to billions of dollars since 1962.



Wilder Carmenate, director of the Center for Environmental Research and Services, remarked that that the blockade hinders the purchase of equipment for laboratory studies on archeology, coastal management and natural resources and, therefore, has forced his institution to reach agreements with other entities with a view to the management, protection and preservation of Cuba’s natural heritage.



The blockade also bans Cuban specialists from attending training courses and programs in the U.S. and scientists from that country from engaging in joint field work, he stressed.



Cuba incurs losses of five billion dollars a year as a result of U.S. policies, to the detriment of the Island’s health care, education, transportation, communication, agriculture, scientific and technological programs, among others.