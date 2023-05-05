Argentina-Cayo Coco-Havana air route resumes operations





CIEGO DE ÁVILA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Every Wednesday, the Argentina-Cayo Coco-Havana air route will resume its flights to the Jardines del Rey tourist resort, in the north of the province of Ciego de Avila.



Cubana Airline will launch these operations from the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires for travelers willing to enjoy the site’s beautiful beaches and nature reserve and tour nearby keys.



The Argentinean market is the second largest source of tourists in Latin America.



Highly favored by Canadian, American and British tourists, Jardines del Rey boasts 25 facilities with 10,000 rooms throughout its keys.