Cuba is striving to restore tourism, minister says





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda stressed at the 41st International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2023 that hard work is under way to get this field back on its feet after the pandemic, despite obstacles and limitations.



Attended by many foreign tour operators, airline representatives and travel agents, the Fair intends to attract travelers from the region in addition to the usual markets, led by Canada, through strategies designed to increase airline operations and the number of European visitors, an effort tampered by the economic crisis, rising fuel prices and the US Cuba policy, the Minister remarked.



FITCuba 2023, he said, will showcase Havana—and Cuba’s—cultural and heritage values, along with tourist attractions such as sun-and-beach sites.



According to the official, Cuba has managed to remain competitive in the world market despite many challenges, based on its rich history and heritage, vibrant culture and breathtaking natural beauty.