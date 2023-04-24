Companies with foreign investment in Cuban domestic trade ministry to start operations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) As part of the new measures for the revitalization of domestic trade in Cuba, it is planned to start this year the operation of the Joint Enterprise Gran Ferretero S.A., to install a hardware store to satisfy the demands of the domestic market.



According to information from Granma newspaper, this is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN by its Spanish acronym), which is taking the necessary steps to start the operations of this entity.



The establishment of Gran Ferretero S.A. would be intended for the sale of articles and would have a wide product range, according to the newspaper.



Also, it added, the contract for the International Economic Association Faibus S.A., for the online commercialization of food, personal and household hygiene products, is approved, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.



As a result of the implementation of the new measures to boost the national economy and promote foreign investment, 52 business interests from 18 countries have been received.



Of these, six are in progress, five with possibilities of concretion and three in the exploratory phase, and the remaining have not made concrete proposals, or have been linked to other agencies, according to MINCIN.