Cuban and Vietnamese businessmen sign cooperation agreements in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) At the Cuba-Vietnam Business Forum, held today in Havana, representatives of companies or entities of both nations signed several cooperation agreements, in the presence of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, and Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the National Assembly of that Asian country.



They are four MOUs for cooperation in civil aviation between their respective airlines, in electric energy, in the oil industry and in the construction, marketing and production of construction materials.



At the opening of this forum, Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban deputy prime minister and head of foreign trade and investment, said that the signing of these agreements ratifies the enormous potential to continue developing business ties.



He said that in the complex context of the Cuban economy in recent years, due to the impact of the tightened U.S. blockade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the global economic crisis, with the increase in international prices, Vietnam's participation in different sectors of the Island has been and is important.



Cabrisas, who is also the new co-president of the Cuba-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, pointed out that the long-standing cooperation experience has favored that companies from the Asian country have a greater presence in the Cuban economic and social development program.



He also announced that new business interests have been identified in the short term, which have an impact on priority sectors such as agri-food, renewable energy, tourism and construction, among others, of fair benefit, and all with great social impact.



Nguyen Thanh Nghi, minister of construction and co-chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission, while conveying at the forum the greetings of the delegation headed by Vuong Dinh Hue ratified the decision of his Party and Government to consolidate and expand economic and trade ties with Cuba.