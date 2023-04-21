Cuba to develop a project to improve automobile transportation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Without forgetting the current serious- situation with automotive transport, which includes cargo and passenger transport, a project is being developed to achieve the recovery and progressive replacement of the existing fleet in Cuba, in order to have the means to ensure the economic and social activity of the country.



It will be implemented in stages and until 2030, and in the presence of Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, executives and specialists from different bodies linked to the Transportation Infrastructure and Logistics program of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until that year contributed their ideas to enrich the project.



Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Minister of transport, insisted on its importance given the inefficiency of the fleet of vehicles, characterized by the heterogeneity of brands, types and models, with low technical availability, and with a negative impact on environmental pollution and the increase in accidents, to which are added the problems with financial resources, fuel, the state of the roads and the management of the established regulations.



The project, still under development, foresees the gradual introduction of electric vehicles and the manufacture and assembly in Cuba of those using renewable energies, as well as other actions.



Among its objectives are to develop the logistical and technical infrastructure for the provision of maintenance and repair services for automotive transportation, and to increase automotive safety, with a view to guaranteeing safer road circulation for drivers, passengers and pedestrians, through the good technical condition of vehicles.



It is also intended to achieve international partnership and collaboration to accelerate the assimilation of equipment with more updated performance.