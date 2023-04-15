Currency exchange offices in Cuba inform on cash deposits in USD





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The financial institution Cadeca announced today that as of next Monday, April 17, customers will have the possibility of depositing cash in dollars (USD) at all its branches in the country.



On Twitter, Cadeca informed that for the moment this service is only available at the branch of 23 and J, located in the capital's Plaza de la Revolucion municipality.



To credit cash in USD, customers must present their ID document and their own freely convertible currency (MLC by its Spanish acronym) card, the text added.



With this new service, Cadeca seeks to offer a more complete service to its customers.