Cuban PM advocates creative solutions for food production





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The search for creative solutions to increase food production, and the need to develop the potential of each municipality, are the major challenges of the Ministry of Food Industry (MINAL by its Spanish acronym) in 2023, said Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister.



During the annual work meeting of MINAL, Marrero Cruz described the tasks of this entity as essential and emphasized the need to transform agricultural production and its subsequent industrialization in order to guarantee and develop to the maximum the results proposed for 2023.



Marrero Cruz referred to the urgency of creating a working culture and systems that allow the maximum exploitation of the capabilities of each territory and associate them with the different local development strategies.



The Prime Minister said that defining the self-sufficiency capacities of each municipality will constitute a step forward in food production and will have a positive impact on the quality of life of the population.



He pointed out the importance of defending food quality and safety, an element that has failed in several national productions and becomes an essential factor for the positive impact on Cubans.



The member of the Political Bureau indicated to continue with the IT boost from the Ministry and to continue with the researches that help to fulfill the general objective of MINAL to contribute to the feeding of people in Cuba.



For his part, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, deputy prime minister, insisted on strengthening the alliance with producers and industry to know their capacities and demands and work on the basis of optimizing agro-industrial production.



Manuel Sobrino Martinez, head of the Food Industry in Cuba, said that the increase in production for the population is the direction where the greatest efforts of the sector are concentrated in order to meet public needs.

