Economist highlights impact of USD bancarization





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) PhD in Economic Sciences José Luis Rodríguez, full professor and consultant with the World Economy Research Center (CIEM), described Cuba’s bancarization of the US dollar as another step to organize and streamline the country’s monetary relations.



The renowned academic stressed that the availability of US dollars should become a guarantee of larger deposits in that currency as well as a source of liabilities for future banking operations in cases of fluctuation, regardless of whether or not Cuba can use the cash abroad, since the causes of the interruption of such banking services in 2021 have not changed.



“We have a semi-dollarized economy that needs to be based on a monetary organization, which is why Cuba’s Banco Central issued Resolution 63,” he remarked.