Cuba hosts 3rd International Convention “Science and Conscience”





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) This city is hosting the 3rd International Convention “Ciencia y Conciencia 2023”, organized by the University of Oriente (UO) with the aim of boosting innovation in sustainable development.



UO rector Diana Sedal made the participants aware of the pressing need to channel academic achievements into national priorities and urged them to develop the integration of legal, social and economic sciences into agriculture in order to find field-specific solutions and engage our populations in ongoing transformations.



“Ciencia…” is intended to promote both the socialization of research and its results in university management and scientific exchange and cooperation with a view to the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda.