More Private Companies Join Cuban Economy





Havana, April 5 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy Ministry approved the applications of 213 new micro, small and medium companies, with 208 of them being private businesses.



Out of the total number four are state-run enterprises plus one cooperative.



The new businesses operate in the fields of catering, transportation, fruit and meat processing, bakery and textiles, as well as construction, auto repair and I.T.



One of the new companies will offer foreign trade related to IT services and apps, professional and engineering, scientific and technical activity.