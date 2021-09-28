New restaurant La Bodeguita del Medio opens in Istanbul





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) A franchise of La Bodeguita del Medio, a restaurant-bar offering traditional food and the most famous cocktails of the Caribbean island, including the Mojito, has been opened in Istanbul, Turkey.



According to Cubaminrex, it also offers traditional Cuban dance and music shows, following the tradition of the famous Havana restaurant.



The opening took place this weekend and was attended by Luis Amoros Nunez, Cuban ambassador to Turkey; Kemal Deniz Bozkurt, mayor of the municipality of Esenyurt; and Oya Narin, president of the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD).



The inauguration was attended by executives of Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), the Association of Friendship with Cuba, Cubans residing in that country, prominent businessmen and journalists from different media outlets.



Amoros Nunez thanked the entrepreneurs who promoted the project for building this bridge to foster Cuban culture among Turkish citizens.



La Bodeguita represents the most authentic cuisine, traditions and music of the island and the new restaurant is "a piece of Cuba in Istanbul," said the Cuban diplomat.