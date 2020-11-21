Poland expresses interest in Cuba as a safe tourist destination



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) The interest in consolidating Cuba as a safe destination for Polish tourism was the subject of the meeting held on Thursday between Jorge Martí, Cuban ambassador to the European country, and Maciej Szczechura, executive member of the Rainbow Tour company.

During the meeting at the Cuban Embassy in Warsaw, Ambassador Martí updated the visitor on the sanitary measures and protocols adopted by Cuba to guarantee the protection and safety of tourists, while he referred to the work carried out by Cuban scientists and researchers to create an effective vaccine to face such pandemic, Cubaminrex publishes.

Szczechura expressed that Cuba has been, is, and will be an important destination for the Rainbow Tour and they will continue working with the goal of increasing the number of visitors. He also said he is aware of Cuba's achievements in the field of health, which contributes to create a climate of trust and tranquility for their customers in the destination.

David Lobaina Frómeta, Tourism Counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Poland, in charge of Central and Eastern Europe, also participated in the meeting, which took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

In this regard, on July 20, Wieslawa Przybylska, executive director of the Polish Chamber of Tourism, pointed out that Cuba offers a quality service and enjoys a natural beauty that attracts Polish tourists.

In 2019, 33,175 Polish visitors arrived in Cuba, according to the National Office of Statistics and Information in its Tourism Yearbook for last year.