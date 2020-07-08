All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
08
July Wednesday

Japan's Interest in Trading with Cuba Grows Up

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (acn) Japan´s interest in trading with Cuba in areas such as tourism and agriculture was confirmed during meetings held between representatives of the Cuban embassy in Japan and local businessmen.
"Japanese companies continue to show interest in trading with Cuba," the Cuban diplomatic mission said in a series of messages published on its official Twitter profile.
The embassy reported that Katia Monzon, Economic and Commercial Counselor, met with executives from the Japanese Association of Retired Persons.
As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to hold two tourism promotion seminars on Cuba destination for its partners in the headquarters of the embassy in 2021, Monzon said.
Another tweet reports that she also exchanged with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation System on the execution of Japan's non-reimbursable financial cooperation for Cuba's economic and social development program.
In addition, Monzon included in her working agenda a meeting with the Takii Company, which for 30 years has been supplying seeds to Cuba and hopes to increase and diversify delivery volumes in 2020.
Bilateral relations between Cuba and Japan have contributed to expanding cooperation and solidarity in the commercial, scientific-technical, academic and sports fields.

