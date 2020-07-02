Vietnam donates 5, 000 tons of rice to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, July 2 (ACN) Vietnam gave 5,000 tons of rice promised to Cuba, as a gesture of solidarity with the Caribbean island in the midst of the difficult and complex economic situation aggravated by the COVID-19.

According to Lianys Torres, the Cuban ambassador to this Asian nation, the shipment was delivered in the northern port city of Haiphong, in a gesture that the Caribbean diplomat described as "noble and in solidarity, another sign of historical brotherhood.

The donation was made official on April 17 in Hanoi, at a ceremony where the ambassador also received a letter from the secretary general of the Communist Party and president of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro, and the president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Vietnam is Cuba's second largest trading partner on that continent, preceded only by China, and recent months have seen a growing interest in boosting trade between Havana and Hanoi.

In this regard, in 2019, Havana hosted the 5th Session of Inter-foreign Affairs consultations, and Hanoi hosted the 37th Intergovernmental Commission, where several agreements were signed to strengthen economic and commercial exchange.