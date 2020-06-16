UNDP donates to Cuba means of protection against COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) The Agrocadenas project, implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), donated means of protection against COVID-19 for workers engaged in food production in Cuba.

The initiative responds to the priorities of the national plan to confront the pandemic and aims to contribute to the protection of producers and families in Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus, Granma and Santiago de Cuba provinces, states a press release from the UNDP representation in Cuba.

Agrocadenas, with funding from the European Union and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, has allocated 100,000 euros for the purchase of 28,000 bottles of hydroalcoholic gel, 60,000 masks and 4,000 recyclable masks.

According to the statement, MINAG will distribute these resources to more than 70 cooperatives and other state entities involved in food production.

Maribel Gutierrez, UNDP representative in Cuba, has stated it is of crucial importance to protect these workers, who guarantee the feeding of the people through the productive process.