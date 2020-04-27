Cuba postmarked stamp dedicated to May Day



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) A postage stamp dedicated to May Day was postmarked this morning at the headquarters of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym).

Jorge Luis Perdomo, Cuban Minister of Communications, said on Twitter that he and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the CTC, hosted the ceremony.

The event is part of the activities planned by the union to celebrate International Workers' Day, in an atypical year in which the spread of COVID-19 impedes the celebration of the traditional rally.

For his part, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, invited this Monday on Twitter to sing the National Anthem this 1st of May at eight o'clock in the morning.

In his official Twitter, the president published this initiative which also includes giving "the applause that all workers deserve, in their positions, in their homes or in the world, who work tirelessly to defeat the pandemic.