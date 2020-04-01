Cuban Ministry of Communications launches new measures in view of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA by its Spanish acronym) has published on its official website the new measures announced by Jorge Luis Perdomo, its minister, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures announced by the head on Tuesday were

-A price reduction for voice and data on mobile phones in the early morning hours.

-Extension to 30 days of validity for the bonus to be acquired in the next international recharge, scheduled from April 6 to 11.

-Decrease of the national long distance rate during the quarantine period, to 50 percent from 06:00 to 17:59, and to 25 percent from 18:00 to 23:59, local time.

-25 percent discount for national calls made with trajeta propia cards, from 18:00 to 05:59, local time.

-In April, 10 hours are extra to the Nauta Hogar contracted package, and once consumed, the price of the additional hours will be 0.30 CUC (convertible pesos).

As a complement to the measures adopted by the country in view of the COVID-19, ETECSA has gradually implemented several commercial actions, among them the 10% discount for the payment of Telecommunications services through TRANSFERMOVIL (from March 27th to April 30th), the extension of the life cycle of mobile lines that expire between March 25th and April 30th and the payment of the telephone bill.

With application from this Wednesday , an extension was approved:

- 30 days for the life cycle of the Nauta Hogar services that would cause termination between April 1st and 30th due to lack of payment.

-Till June 30th the life cycle of the permanent national accounts that expire from March 30.

- From the payment of the Commuted services of Internet Access for the residential sector, whose bill is expired on March 31st.

-For the payment of the monthly fee of the TFA until April 30th.

-For 60 days of the guarantee associated to the equipment acquired in ETECSA's commercial offices, whose deadline is between April 1st and 30th.

-Until May 30th the VPS Pilot Test.