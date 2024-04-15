Caribbean Film Festival is dedicated to Brazil and filmmaker Sara Gomez





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 15 (ACN) The call for the 3rd edition of the Caribbean Film Festival 2024, dedicated to Brazilian films and filmmaker Sara Gomez, is now open.



The event -organized by Casa del Caribe, the Museum of Image and Sound " Bernabe Muñiz Gibernau" and the Provincial Film Center of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba-, seeks to make visible the cinema made in the Caribbean region, as well as the theoretical thinking developed from this.



To this end, it invites filmmakers, critics and researchers from the Caribbean region and other regions that deal with Caribbean themes to join the meeting that will take place from July 4 to 8, 2024 during the 43rd edition of the Caribbean Festival "Fiesta del Fuego".



Various works will be presented, as well as theoretical panels and meetings with filmmakers who make films in this geographic area or who deal with its culture and identity in their audiovisual works. The sessions will be held at the Museum of Image and Sound " Bernabe Muñiz Gibernau" and the Rialto cinema.