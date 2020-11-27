Cuban singer-songwriter nominated for Latin Grammy Awards 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) Singer-songwriter Jose Alberto Tamayo Diaz, known as Jose Alberto El Ruisenor, is the only Cuban to be nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards in their 2021 edition, in the best tropical Latin album category, for the album Mi Tumbao.



The album belongs to the English label Tumi Music, and according to the artist, it is a Cuban compilation in which other musical genres from Latin America are also present, such as guaracha, son, salsa, cumbia and merengue, Granma newspaper reported.



The phonogram includes 10 songs, eight of them written by the musician himself and two versions of the songs Lagrimas negras and Quien Manda; it also contains a duet with the musician and performer from Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba), Candido Fabre.



Jose Alberto El Ruisenor has been working professionally for more than thirty years and belongs to the music company Promotora Sindo Garay, in Granma province(eastern Cuba).



His work has won several awards, including Best Performance at the Toronto Song Festival, Canada 2000; and most popular male artist of the Cuban program Palmas y Caaas, in 2016.

The Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2021.