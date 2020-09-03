Czech-Cuban friendship group opens a museum about Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 3 (ACN) Members of the Cuban-Czech friendship association's office in Brno, Czech Republic, have fulfilled a dream of opening a museum about Cuba in the Lukova village, which shows photos, objects, flags and uniforms.



The idea came from the former president of the local branch Josef 'Tofan, as well as from members Milan Carbol and his wife, Radka Carbolova, according to a press release on the official website of the Cuban foreign ministry.

Danilo Alonso Mederos, Cuban ambassador to the Czech Republic, Tamara Acosta Ezcurra, his wife, the consul Evelyn Leon Perez and Tereza Cechova, president of the solidarity with the island, attended the opening of the new center that pays tribute to the Caribbean nation.

In his opening words, the Cuban diplomat referred to the relevance for the Caribbean island to have a place in the Central European country dedicated to it, thanks to the dream and dedication of Czech friends.