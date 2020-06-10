Cuban film wins awards at Florence film festival



HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) The film Mambo Man, co-directed by Cuban composer and audiovisual producer Edesio Alejandro with British-Iranian Mo Fini, continues its successful run with four awards at the Florence Film Awards in Italy.

The film won Best Feature Film, Original Screenplay, Costume Design, and a Citation for Makeup and Hair, along with Best Director and Best Fiction Film at the Festigious International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, in May.

Mambo Man, which mixes music and drama, also outstands among the nominations for the Dumbo Film Festival, in New York, in the category of Best Film, Prensa Latina reported.

After two years of hard work, shooting on locations in Granma and Santiago de Cuba provinces(eastern Cuba), and all the post-production work, Alejandro expressed his delight because his first fiction film, has been very well received and is a work to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Several films from the Caribbean nation have his trademark as a musical composer, including Clandestinos, Hello Hemingway, Madagascar, Caravana, Adorables mentiras, La vida es silbar, Suite Habana, Madrigal, Kleines Tropicana, Hacerse el sueco, Nada and Bailando Chachacha, among others.