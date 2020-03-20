Cuba´s Politburo approves modifying the plan of national acts and events



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (acn) In accordance with the measures adopted in the country to prevent Covid-19, Cuba´s Politburo decided to significantly modify the Plan of National Acts and Events that had been approved for this year, in order to avoid carrying out activities that involve the concentration of people.



The approved modification includes the suspension, postponement or commemoration in a reduced composition as the variants to be used, based on a specific analysis of each of the activities planned until July.

As for the ephemeris related to historical events or personalities, they will be commemorated in all cases on the scheduled date, with a reduced composition, without mass mobilization, and will be adequately reflected in the mass media.

This decision also applies to acts and events of a national, territorial or local nature approved in the plans of the Young Communist League (which already reported the postponement of its Eleventh Congress), mass and social organizations and those corresponding to the municipal and provincial committees of the Party.

Regarding the commemoration of May Day and July 26, the Politburo will inform the population in a timely manner of the decision to be taken.