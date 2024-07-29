Diaz-Canel and Raul Castro congratulate Maduro on his re-election as President of Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, sent warm congratulations to Nicolas Maduro Moros, who was re-elected as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as reported a few minutes ago by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of that country.



In a message published on X, the Cuban leader conveyed Cuba's commitment to stand by the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution.



He pointed out that today the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people triumphed over pressures and manipulations, and added that their victory, which is the victory of the Bolivarian and Chavista people, defeated the pro-imperialist opposition in an unequivocal manner.



In this way they also defeated the regional right wing, which is interfering and Monroist, said Diaz-Canel, stating that the people spoke and the Revolution won.









For his part, Army General Raul Castro Ruz spoke by telephone with comrade Nicolas Maduro Moros to congratulate him on the electoral victory achieved in the elections held on Sunday in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, according to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry.



Raul Castro conveyed to the President-elect that the triumph achieved by the Venezuelan people constitutes a convincing demonstration of the Civic-Military Union of the Bolivarian and Chavista people who have resisted the negative effects of the unjust unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Government of the United States, the violent acts and meddling in the internal affairs of Venezuela.



According to the first bulletin of the CNE, the results, with 80 % of transmission, show an irreversible result.



Maduro Moros, representative of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, obtained 5,150,092 votes, for 51.20%, thus maintaining his mandate for six more years (2025-2031).



The CNE informed that Edmundo Gonzalez obtained 4,445,978 votes, for 44.2%, while the rest of the candidates obtained a total of 462,704 votes, for 4.6%.



On Sunday, 21,392,464 Venezuelans were eligible to vote in the 30,026 polling stations set up throughout the South American country as part of the presidential elections.