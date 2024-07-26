Cuba Willing to Deepen Ties with Sri Lanka





Havana, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his willingness to expand and deepen political and diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka.



Diaz-Canel made his statement as he welcomed the ambassador of Sri Lanka to Havana, Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.



During the meeting, the Cuban head of state expressed interest in strengthening bilateral links following joint consensuses to defend both nations’ stances in the international arena and in the economic field.



The ambassador, on his part, acknowledged the Cuban assistance given to his country over the past six decades, PL news agency reported on Wednesday.



The diplomat stressed the Cuban support of his country on the heels of the 2004 tsunami and later during the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cuba and Sri Lanka share diplomatic relations based on cooperation and mutual respect. Las September, President Ranil Wickremensinghe visited Havana to attend the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China.



