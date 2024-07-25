Cuba Authorities Mark Simon Bolivar Birth Anniversary





Havana, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuban authorities recalled on Wednesday the legacy of Simon Bolivar, The Liberator, on the 241st anniversary of his birthday.



Cuban Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales recalled on X the work of the Venezuelan freedom fighter and reiterated the commitment of loyalty towards his efforts for unity and justice.



Cuban Foreign Minister said that Bolivar’s ideas inspires Latin American and Caribbean unity, the struggle against imperial maneuvers, while they guide the Chavista and Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela.



Simon Bolivar was born in Caracas on July 24, 1783. Since he was young embraced the military formation and went to Europe to deepen his studies of history and literature.



He fought Spanish colonial rule for 20 years to get the independence of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.



On December 17, 1830, Bolivar passed away in Santa Marta, Colombia. His mortal remains were taken to Venezuela in 1842 and they currently rest at the National Pantheon.