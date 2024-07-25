Cuban Ministry of Justice issues information note





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) In line with its role, the Ministry of Justice published the following Official Note:



Havana, July 23, 2024



The Directorate of Associations of the Ministry of Justice, pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba and Act No. 54 of 1985 on Associations, is entrusted with the task of ensuring compliance with their relevant statutes.



To this end, a thorough evaluations of decisions made by the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree for the Republic of Cuba and the Grand Lodge of Cuba AL and AM on issues related to sanctions against members of Masonic bodies and the elections of its officers held in the aforementioned Grand Lodge on March 24 found irregularities caused by failure to comply with its internal bylaws.



In view of the above, they were instructed to carry out the said processes again in accordance with the statutes and the will of its members.

Freemasonry in Cuba has been characterized by its endorsement of Cuban values, patriotism, respect for the laws, and proper relations with the Directorate of Associations of the Ministry of Justice.