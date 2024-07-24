Cuban President: Our Delegation to Paris 2024 will Give us Memorable Days





Havana, Jul 23 (ACN) Our legendary Cuba arrives in Paris 2024 with a small but efficient delegation, which will give us memorable days, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday.



On his X account, the head of state wrote that just few days are left for the opening of the Olympic Games. “Those for letters (CUBA) take million of hearts because #CubaInspiresUs, he wrote.”



Cuba will be represented by 61 athletes who will participate in 16 sport modalities at the Games, which will run till August 11.



The Cuban delegation expects to take one of the first 20 positions in the medal board by countries.