Cuba and Venezuela praise Hugo Chávez's legacy in the Bolivarian process





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Journalists, intellectuals and representatives of the Venezuelan embassy to Cuba highlighted today at the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, in Havana, the role and influence of Hugo Chavez in the communicational process of the Bolivarian Revolution.



Orlando Maneiro Gaspar, Venezuelan Ambassador, pointed out that Chavez (July 28, 1954 - March 5, 2013) became the first spokesman and transmitter of the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution in the face of the constant media attacks against the country.



The Venezuelan leader sought ways to get closer to the people through communication mechanisms and his presence in social networks was a fact of great impact, he emphasized.



Maneiro Gaspar added that the Bolivarian Revolution has gone through several stages in the communicational field, and platforms were created to develop this sector, according to Chavez's strategic vision of allowing a greater interaction with the citizens.



He assured that the current President, Nicolas Maduro, has a significant influence in this communicative policy, based on the different strategies adopted by his government for the relationship with the population, as a continuity of Hugo Chavez's idea.



In correspondence, Rene Gonzalez Barrios, director of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, recalled the importance that the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution also gave to communication for the survival of the revolutionary process.



Likewise, he stressed the value of Venezuela's experience in communication to face the media war and keep the people informed.



Graciela Ramirez, head of Resumen Latinoamericano's correspondent in Cuba, valued Chavez's role in defending Venezuelan sovereignty through words and acknowledged his intelligence in knowing what to say and when to say it.