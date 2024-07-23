Cuban municipality advances in agricultural development





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The municipality of Tercer Frente, host of the celebrations for the National Rebellion Day in the eastern Cuban province of Santiago de Cuba, is strengthening its agricultural development, with the aim of obtaining better results and guaranteeing the quality of life of its citizens.



Leronel Guevara, general director of Enterprise Agroforestry III Frente, highlighted the importance of that entity for the economic income and the daily life of the population in that territory.

He said that they are working on the coffee development program, along with the Experimental Station, with those who work the land, in order to transform the plots and achieve higher yields.



He added that 960 farmers and 40 % of the coffee areas of the entity were selected, representing around 2,800 hectares, and in association with the collaboration projects MasCafe and ProdeCafe they received inputs and resources, with the aim of optimizing processes and further developing this exportable line of business.



Guevara indicated that the ripening peak will occur in late October and early November, but they are already ensuring the work force, by incorporating workers and residents of the districts, with the objective of transporting the least amount of personnel possible, due to the existing limitations with the fuel.



Five camps have also been set up to house those working on the harvest for periods of 15 days, or according to the producer's needs, in order to store all the grain and avoid losses.



In addition, the contracting, the counting of plantations and mathematical statistical estimates, which indicate productions of over one thousand tons, are being carried out, he continued.

The executive recognized the work of the farmers, who, to a great extent, sustain local self-sufficiency, and encourage the planting of viands, beans, vegetables and other important crops to achieve the longed-for food sovereignty.