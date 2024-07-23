Cuban PM attends presentation of Council of Marca Pais





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister of the Republic, attended the presentation of the Marca Pais Council (Country Brand Council), which is part of the Institute of Information and Social Communication (ICS by its Spanish acronym), an agency of the Central State Administration that performs, among other functions, the management of the Country Image and Brand.



The official ceremony took place at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, ambassador of the brand, to announce the members of the important authority whose functions include authorizing the use of this sign and promoting, protecting, administering, controlling and defending it, made up of representatives of several ministries and entities.



This iconic hotel received the brand for the reputation achieved in the issuing markets and its visitors, the history they take care of and enhance and the earned title of flagship facility of the Cuban hotel industry.



Marrero Cruz and Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, head of the sector, received the award also because in these more than two decades they have characterized the use of this sign in its communicational management in a multiplicity of media, supports, channels and platforms,



In his words, the Prime Minister said that the council officially presented today has a long and difficult task, on which lies the responsibility to protect, promote, manage, control and defend the brand in Cuba and abroad.



Present at the ceremony were Ines Maria Chapman, Deputy Prime Minister, Alfonso Noya Martinez, President of ICS, among other leaders.



Decree 54 of 2021 “On the Country Brand of the Republic of Cuba”, approved by the Council of Ministers, establishes in its Article 10.1 that the Country Brand Council is the authority empowered to authorize the use of this sign and exercise its promotion, protection, administration, control and defense.