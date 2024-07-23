The Art of Governing, New Book about Fidel Castro





Havana, Jul 22 (ACN) The book “Fidel Castro, The Art of Governing,” by author Yunet Lopez Ricardo was presented Monday in Sancti Spiritus as a special gift ahead of July 26th Celebrations for National Rebellion Day.



The book deals with the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution and recalls his skills as speaker and his actions as leader. It is a guide, encouragement and teaching for those who defend the destiny of Cuba, said researcher Alba Orta Perez.



We will have to consult the book to feel the nation which Fidel wanted, said Orta Perez as she referred to the book, which encompasses anecdotes by internationalist workers, veterans and intellectuals.



The author said that the book is like a deep well where any who look inside of it will learn about Fidel. She said the work prologued by President Miguel Diaz-Canel includes interesting anecdotes and stories, which tell about Fidel’s refined sense of humor along a long trip from his cradle to his last days of life.



The book launch is part of a program of activities prior to the July 26th commemorations and rally, which also include meetings with solidarity organizations and a cultural gala, art exhibits and the inauguration of local social works in the province.