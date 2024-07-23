Latin American Journalists Regret Passing of Cuban Colleague





Havana, Jul 22 (ACN) The Latin American Journalists Federation (FELAP) expressed its deepest sorrow for the passing in Havana of outstanding journalist Jose Dos Santos.



FELAP President Juan Carlos Camano, said that the passing of colleague Dos Santos, who was an outstanding FELAP member, has caused deep sorrow in all those who knew him.



Dos Santos was an outstanding journalist with Prensa Latina news agency, where he was vice-president. He was also Prensa Latina correspondent in the Democratic Republic of Germany and in the Federal Republic of Germany.



He accompanied Cuban leader Fidel Castro in many trips abroad. He was also professor of Journalism and Jazz lover, said Nelson Castillo FELAP general secretary.



FELAP leaders extended their sympathies to the leadership of the Cuban Journalists’ Association UPEC.